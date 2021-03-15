Airline technology firm Sita to create 55 jobs in Donegal

Airline technolgy firm Sita is to create 55 jobs at its base in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The company, which already employs over 100 staff, said the new roles include software engineers, test engineers, UX (user experience) designers, scrum masters and product owners.

“As the air transport industry begins its slow recovery from Covid-19, airports, airlines and governments are looking to further streamline their operations and passenger journey through automation and digitisation,” it said,

“ To meet this growing demand, Sita is accelerating the innovation and development of new solutions across baggage management, airport operations, passenger processing and border management,” it said.

Sita’s technology is used in more than 1,000 airports .

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, said Sita’s planned expansion highlights the company’s continued commitment to Ireland and the North-West and “shows that we are succeeding in attracting high-calibre companies”.

David Lavorel, chief executive of Sita airports and borders said: “We all are eager to see our industry rebound and technology is a vital component of its recovery.”

“ Airports and airlines are looking to technology to automate the passenger journey while digitalising their operations to drive new cost efficiencies. Many of these solutions are being developed in Letterkenny,” he said.