Denis O’Brien’s Digicel seeks debt write-off from creditors

Businessman Denis O’Brien’s heavily-indebted Digicel phone group is in talks with bondholders about effectively writing off some of their debts, as it seeks to lower its $6.8 billion (€6.2 billion) net debt pile.

The company said in a statement on Friday that it is in talks with certain bondholders about them exchanging their notes for new securities by existing and new entities within the Digicel group.

“If the transactions are to be consummated, the value of the exchange consideration would reflect a discount on the current aggregate principal amount of the existing debt,” Digicel said, indicating that it gets enough support from bondholders it may use a legal mechanism, or scheme, to impose it more widely.