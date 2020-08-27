Datalex cuts first-half losses to €4m

Datalex, the travel software company hit by an accounting scandal last year, cut first-half losses by one third to €4 million despite Covid-19’s impact on aviation.

The Irish company develops software that airlines use to sell seats on their flights through the internet and other digital media.

Datalex reported on Thursday that losses fell by 30 per cent in the first six months of this year to $4.8 million (€4.04 million) from $6.9 million during the same period in 2019.

Revenue fell 42 per cent in the first half of 2020 to $13.2 million from $22.6 million in the same period.

Datalex’s shares were readmitted to the Irish Stock Exchange in June following their suspension in 2019 after the company failed to file full-year accounts on time.

Auditors EY had refused to sign off on the company’s 2018 financial statements as a result of accounting irregularities.

Businessman Dermot Desmond, Datalex’s biggest shareholder, lent the company €11 million to aid it through its difficulties.

Datalex said it reacted immediately to Covid-19’s near shutting down of air travel in the first half by eliminating discretionary spending, freezing recruitment and cutting working hours, among other measures.

Chief executive, Sean Corkery, said that despite the challenges posed by coronavirus, first-half results were in line with Datalex’s expectations.

“The group is positioned well for industry recovery and growth and remains on course to be profitable for full year 2020,” he added.