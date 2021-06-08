Data security company Varonis to add 60 jobs in Cork

Data security and analytics company Varonis said it will create 60 jobs in Ireland over the next three years as it opens its new office in Cork.

The move will double the New York-headquartered company’s staff in Ireland to 120, with roles in tech support, research and development, human resources, and sales among those on offer.

Varonis protects organisations’ sensitive data, such as financial information, intellectual property, and confidential employee and patient records. Its new office is located in Penrose Dock in Cork City.

“We are thrilled to expand in Cork at the beautiful new Penrose Dock to support our customers across Europe and throughout the world,” says Dana Shahar, chief human resources officer, Varonis. “Cork is known for its wealth of talented, dedicated employees, and it is a great fit for us as we continue to grow.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the announcement of the expansion. “ This is very welcome news for Cork and is a testament to Cork and Ireland’s continued attractiveness for high-quality investment and jobs,” he said.

Founded in 2005, the company opened its first Cork office in 2017. Varonis employs 1,800 people worldwide.

“Today’s announcement by Varonis to double its headcount in Cork demonstrates the availability of a skilled and talented workforce across the South West Region,” said IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan. “ This announcement exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investments in regional locations.”