Data analytics firm to hire 75 staff for Dublin HQ

A data analytics and anonymisation company founded by IBM and Mastercard has chosen Dublin as the location for its headquarters where it plans to hire up to 75 staff this year.

Truata plans to hire data analysts, data scientists and engineers for its newly opened Dublin headquarters.

In addition to being one of its founders, Mastercard has signed on as one of its first customers.

This recruitment drive comes three months after the start-up was launched as a trust by its founding beneficiaries.

The decision to establish as a data trust under law in the Republic comes on the back of a view that our laws are seen as less stringent than other countries.

Truata, in helping companies comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), anonymises data sets by stripping out key details such as a person’s contact information.

A nonymise data

In particular, the company will assist companies in the automotive, airline, insurance and banking space to safely anonymise a person’s data.

Last month, artificial intelligence and internet of things company C3 IoT joined Truata as a beneficiary and technology provider.

“I’m delighted to announce the launch of our new HQ in Dublin, a city that we identified as an engine of growth and a hotbed of technology talent,” said Felix Marx, Truata chief executive.

Ireland’s inward investment agency, IDA Ireland, welcomed the recruitment drive as a boost to the economy and a vote of confidence in the technology industry here.

“Truata’s decision to establish its HQ in Dublin is an endorsement of the city’s reputation as a vibrant technology hub within the EU.

“Dublin continues to attract and retain a talented and well educated workforce. Ireland’s strong position on data protection is becoming a key factor in attracting data focused companies,” he said.