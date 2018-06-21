Cybersecurity firm Forcepoint creates 100 jobs in Cork

Cybersecurity firm Forcepoint is to create 100 jobs over the next three years in Cork as it focus on new product development.

The company, which opened its centre of excellence in the city on Thursday, said it would concentrate on the cloud and endpoint cybersecurity technology space, creating the majority of the new roles in the first year in this area of the business. The products developed will integrate across the Forcepoint Human Point System portfolio.

“This Centre of Excellence will be pivotal in the development and operation of market-leading endpoint security, cloud services and applications, as we scale to meet the needs of millions of Forcepoint users,” said Heath Thompson, senior vice president and general manager of commercial security with Forcepoint. “By drawing on Ireland’s strong talent pool we will add to our skilled teams across the world and accelerate our mission to understand human interactions with data across users, machines and accounts.”

The Centre of Excellence in Cork will join other Forcepoint facilities around the globe to drive innovation and develop security capabilities that adapt to security risks in the cloud or on the network.

The news was welcomed by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys.

“I am delighted with this decision by Forcepoint, which will bring 100 quality jobs to Cork this year alone and which builds on the growing cluster of cybersecurity companies located in the city,” she said. “ Investments such as these by innovative software companies continue to develop and grow the highly skilled workforce here, and I look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship between Forcepoint and Ireland. ”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the investment represented a significant investment in technical employment. “Ireland is a serious player and a very attractive location for international software and security companies,” he said.