Novosco to create 150 jobs over three years as part of £20m expansion

Belfast-based managed cloud provider Novosco is to create almost 150 jobs over the next three years as part of a £20 million expansion.

The company said 114 of the new roles would be at its main office in Belfast, with roles including IT infrastructure engineers, service delivery roles, project managers, cloud experts and cyber security specialists. Thirty-two jobs will be based at its site near Manchester.

Invest Northern Ireland is supporting the expansion, offering the company more than £1.2 million in support. Finance for the capital investment to support the expansion will be provided by Danske Bank.

Novosco provides a range of IT infrastructure and cloud based products and services to customers industries including health, housing, services and manufacturing. Among its most recent deals is a contract to manage IT infrastructure and support services for Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Novosco’s managing director Patrick McAliskey said expanding the workforce was critical for the next phase of its business strategy.

The company currently employs around 180 people, with the majority located at its Belfast headquarters.

The expansion was welcomed by Invest NI.

“To stimulate economic growth we need to support those businesses with potential for high growth to become the large companies of the future,” said Invest NI chief executive, Alastair Hamilton. “Our support towards these new jobs will ensure Novosco has the additional resources it needs to grow its business.”