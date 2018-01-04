Chip design flaws affect almost every computer, smartphone and tablet

The ashes of 2017 had barely cooled before we hit the first big tech crisis of the new year: two bugs that affect almost every computer, smartphone and tablet.

Discovered by Google, academia and cybersecurity firms last year, the vulnerabilities could give hackers access to passwords, encryption keys, or sensitive information in applications.

It’s a Catch 22 situation for consumers. The flaws discovered in the microchips running on computers could allow hackers access to sensitive data; the remedy could slow down your device.

When the news broke first, it concentrated on Intel chips, causing the company’s shares to fall while also boosting its rivals. But it soon emerged that this isn’t just one company’s problem. While that’s probably good news for Intel and its shareholders, sharing the pain is not such a good thing for consumers.

Two different flaws

There are two different flaws. The first, Meltdown, affects devices that run Intel chips - laptops, your desktop PC and internet servers. Exploiting this flaw, hackers could potentially read computer memory to access passwords and other information. The good news is that it can be fixed with a simple software patch for your system, and they are already in the works; in some cases, they are ready to go.

The second, Spectre, is considered less dangerous in the immediate term, but could be more of a problem. It affects smartphone and tablet chips, along with Intel and AMD computer chips. Using this flaw, hackers can trick apps into leaking sensitive information. Although it’s less dangerous now, it applies to a wider range of devices and could be a bit more difficult to fix.

How did we get here

How did we get to this? To make sure our computers, smartphones and tablets work quickly, processors have to do a certain amount of guesswork about what data and functions they’ll need next, having them ready to go when they’re called upon. But that has also left them vulnerable to attack, by allowing access to data that is normally securely cordoned off.

The problem was discovered last summer by researchers, who have been working with the affected companies to patch the systems before anything could exploit it.

The good news is that so far at least, there are no reports of the flaws actually being exploited in the wild. Google has already been working with companies to get a fix in place before the news was made public. However, Google said it had to bring the date forward because information about the two vulnerabilities had begun to leak, meaning not all systems were locked down in time.

The good news for users of Android devices is that users who have installed its most recent security updates are already protected, as are Gmail users. A patch for Chrome browser will be available later this month, and Chromebook users will have to wait for their update to be released.

Catch-22

There is something else to consider: fixing the issues could cause your computer to slow down. Exactly how badly it will affect your machine is up for debate at the moment. According to The Register, which first reported the existence of the security flaws, some systems could impacted by up to 30 per cent. Intel says the real figure is much lower and and the average computer user shouldn’t see too much of an impact. However, it’s all dependent on what you are using your machine for.

It hasn’t been a great few weeks for tech companies. Last month it was Apple that found itself in the spotlight, criticised for slowing down phones with older batteries to stop random shutdowns when the software tried to draw too much power.

From Intel’s point of view, the fact that this is an industry problem should mitigate damage to its reputation, although AMD was quick to say that its products were at “near zero risk” and ARM, which designs chips to support smartphones, said at worst “small pieces of data” could be accessed.

Security

Although it is being played down, the general advice is to keep an eye out for security updates, and when they arrive, make sure to install them as quickly as possible.

What this issue may do some damage to is the reputation of chip-level security. Software is regularly breached; hardware, not so much.

But one thing we do know is that people have short memories. Take Samsung and the Note 7 debacle that cost the company billions. There was speculation about whether the company and its brand could weather he storm caused by batteries catching fire in one of its flagship phones. But a year later, the company is still selling smartphones and has even resurrected the tarnished Note brand with the Note 8.

The current problem though is a timely reminder about how much faith we put in technology and its ability to keep our data safe, even as we claim to distrust it.