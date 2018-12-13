China confirms detention of Canadians amid Huawei executive row

China has confirmed it has detained two Canadian men, saying they were detained on suspicion of “endangering national security”.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were taken into custody on Monday.

Mr Lu said Canada has been informed of the detentions, but declined to say whether the men have been provided with lawyers. He said they are being handled separately.

The two cases ratchet up pressure on Canada, which is holding an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei wanted by the US.

China has demanded the immediate release of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder.

Asked if detentions were related to Ms Meng’s arrest, Mr Lu said they were being handled according to Chinese law.

The Chinese government had warned Canada of “serious consequences” over the arrest of Ms Meng, who was freed on bail this week.

Mr Spavor is well known in China, and helped organise the visit to North Korea by former basketball star Dennis Rodman. He and Mr Kovrig apparently know each other.

Although she has been freed on bail, the arrest of Ms Meng continues to make headlines in China and officials have renewed their call for her release.

The Global Times said in an editorial that Canada should release Ms Meng to show it wasn’t a “vassal state”.

“Canada should distance itself from US hegemonism and fulfill its obligations to help maintain international order and protect human rights. As a country having diplomatic ties with China, Canada should not violate China’s sovereignty by placing the ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ of a third country above Beijing’s basic rights,” it said.

“If Canada eventually fails to protect the safety of Chinese citizens within its territory - the country’s basic duty - and ignores ties with China, insisting on the extradition of Meng to the US, it is bound to pay for it. We believe that Ottawa has foreseen this and so has the world,” the commentary ran.

Ms Meng faces charges in the US that she misled multinational banks about Huawei’s activities in Iran.

The Canadian government is reportedly mulling whether to issue a new travel warning to Canadians visiting China but no decision has yet been made.–Additional reporting: PA