BT’s new Dublin procurement company to take on 70 people

Telecoms giant BT Group has announced more than 70 new jobs for its new standalone procurement group, which is headquartered in Dublin.

The Irish Times revealed last November the company was to establish a subsidiary in the Republic to manage its global procurement needs.

BT Sourced, which is to have a £13 billion (€15 billion) annual budget, is to officially open for business in April.

The new company is to be responsible for managing the group’s spend with suppliers around the world. The move is part of a restructuring programme intended to deliver savings of £2 billion by 2025.

The unit is hiring across a number of disciplines including IT, networks, connectivity and services plus procurement analytics and transformation.

“Dublin is a vibrant city with a truly global outlook, and we’re excited to be building our innovative new procurement company at its very heart, taking advantage of the fantastic talent pool Ireland has to offer in the global sourcing arena,” said Cyril Pourrant, chief procurement officer for BT Group.

“BT Sourced will play a major role in BT’s transformation, drawing on the best technology and people to speed up and simplify the way we manage BT’s third party spend worldwide,” he added.

BT, which is Britain’s largest fixed-line and mobile operator has customers in 180 countries. It already has a big presence here though BT Ireland, which operates on an all-Ireland basis.

BT Ireland reported revenues of €419.6 million for the year ending March 2019 with operating profits of €45.8 million. The unit, which employs more than 600 people, paid a €85 million dividend to its parent last year.