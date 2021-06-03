Auxilion to create 110 jobs and seek greater revenue in next three years

Irish digital services provider Auxilion is to create 110 new jobs, as it targets increased revenue in the next three years.

The group, which provides a range of digital, cloud and IT services, including consulting and managed services, is expanding its team to help support large-scale digital transformation projects in the wake of Covid-19. Among the roles on offer are technical roles, project and programme managers, across a number of its business divisions including networking, digital workplace, consulting and managed services.

Auxilion also said it plans to increase its revenue from €40 million to €60 million over three years as it grows its customers. The company is targeting a number of industries for growth, including healthcare, financial services and the public sector.

Working from home

The Dublin-headquartered company said it expected to fill about half of the roles by the end of the year.

Chief executive and founder of the company Philip Maguire said there was flexibility for staff to work from home in the new roles

“To me, it’s going to be a combination. I’d normally have about 30-35 per cent office [-based], so there’s obviously a lot of remote working,” he said.

“What I’ve seen is that yes we can work successfully remotely, but in certain areas we do want people working more closely together, certainly a couple of days a week, just to get those ideas and the training and development of people. But the bottom line is people can work remotely, it doesn’t have to be in any one location.”

Auxilion, which also has offices in Belfast, said the majority of the jobs would be based in Ireland, although it would seek to recruit some people based in the UK as the company seeks to grow its business there.

Change management

“We can see a lot of opportunity out there in the UK and Ireland,” Mr Maguire said.

The pandemic has shone a light on the digital transformation of organisations, something Auxilion expects to continue, and with it increased demand for consultancy, project management, end-user computing, governance and managed services over the coming months and years.

“The pandemic increased the rollout of digital transformation and IT change-management projects, while accelerating the innovation strategies of many organisations,” Mr Maguire said. “However, as these were implemented incredibly quickly, the long-term planning and procedural governance were lacking. Organisations therefore need to review and re-engineer their approaches to ensure they support business objectives going forward.”