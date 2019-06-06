Amazon Echo Show 5: A compact, cheaper Alexa device

Amazon Echo Show 5 €90

Questions may be being raised about the privacy implications of having smart speakers in your home, but Amazon isn’t letting that slow it down. The latest addition to the Alexa-powered line-up is the Echo Show 5, a more compact and cheaper version of its video-enabled device. The device cuts the display to 5.5in, and at €90 is a much more affordable option. It has all the things you’d expect: smart home controls, media services such as Prime Video and Apple Music, and a decent speaker to belt out that audio. One crucial addition that shows Amazon has in some way taken on board the privacy concerns is the camera shutter, which will cut off the Echo Show’s HD view into your home.

