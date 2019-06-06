Amazon Echo Show 5: A compact, cheaper Alexa device

Tech Tools: Amazon isn’t letting increasing privacy concerns slow it down

Echo Show 5 has all the things you’d expect

Echo Show 5 has all the things you’d expect

 

Amazon Echo Show 5 €90

Questions may be being raised about the privacy implications of having smart speakers in your home, but Amazon isn’t letting that slow it down. The latest addition to the Alexa-powered line-up is the Echo Show 5, a more compact and cheaper version of its video-enabled device. The device cuts the display to 5.5in, and at €90 is a much more affordable option. It has all the things you’d expect: smart home controls, media services such as Prime Video and Apple Music, and a decent speaker to belt out that audio. One crucial addition that shows Amazon has in some way taken on board the privacy concerns is the camera shutter, which will cut off the Echo Show’s HD view into your home.

amazon.co.uk

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.