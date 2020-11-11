Skillnet to back more businesses, identifies new initiatives

Skillnet Ireland is aiming to significantly increase support for businesses over the coming years, it has said.

The State-backed business support agency currently supports more than 18,000 businesses nationwide, and provides a wide range of learning experiences to 70,000 trainees. It intends to increase this to 30,000 businesses and 100,000 workers annually by the end of 2025 however.

A new five-year strategy unveiled on Wednesday sees Skillnet setting out new targets for the next five years with an aim to double the numbers participating in training programmes.

Skillnet said it has identified two new key initiatives across the areas of digital transformation and the implications of climate change for the Irish workforce.

“We are putting in place a five-year strategy that will focus on equipping businesses with the talent they need to tackle the significant challenges they face. This has never been more important than today, as we continue to grapple with the economic impacts of Covid-19,” said chief executive Paul Healy.

“We have responded to the needs of businesses from the very beginning of this crisis, supporting organisations struggling because of the pandemic to pivot into new sectors,” he added.