Twinlite begins delivery of 101 apartments in Dalkey

Developer Rick Larkin’s Twinlite has commenced construction at its latest residential development at Dalkey in south Dublin.

Upon completion, the Castle Park Road scheme will consist of a crescent-shaped complex comprising 101 apartments distributed across seven buildings.

Aimed towards the traditional owner-occupier market, the apartments are made up of 64 two-bedroom units, 26 one-bedroom units and 11 studio apartments all of which will have a balcony or a terrace. Located on a woodland site immediately adjacent to Castle Park school, the scheme will also include a children’s playground, as well as parking for 80 cars and 160 bike racks.

Twinlite has committed as part of the development to maintain the woodland characteristics of the Castle Park Road site by leaving three-quarters of the grounds as forest. To encourage biodiversity, bat and bee boxes will be installed in the forest while wild flowers will be planted on the scheme’s rooftops. The development will also feature some of the first buildings to have a fully “blue roof”, allowing the scheme to effectively manage rainwater flows.

While the 3.1-acre site was first zoned for residential use 15 years ago, Twinlite secured permission for its development by availing of the Government’s “fast track” or Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme. Under its terms, developers seeking permission for 100 residential units or more are not required to apply to their respective local authorities, but can instead apply directly to An Bord Pleanála.

Commenting on the commencement of construction, Twinlite director, Rick Larkin, said: “We are delighted to be breaking ground on this new site in Dalkey, a south county Dublin suburb Twinlite knows well having completed a high-quality boutique development, Enderly, recently and with another development at Barnhill Road receiving planning permissions for 33 homes.

“About 150 jobs will be created during the lifetime of this project and we are investing €25 million in the Castle Park Road development. A recent Twinlite project for 376 apartments in Clongriffin in north Dublin was completed in a record 20 months and we expect Castle Park Road to be welcoming its new home-owners by Christmas 2022.”

Since being established 35 years ago, Twinlite has invested about €650 million in its various developments, and built almost 3,000 homes.