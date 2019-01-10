Underwhelming sales performance from Tesco Ireland as Aldi sees boost

Increased competition among supermarket chains hurt Tesco Ireland in the run-up to Christmas with the group seeing a dip in sales in its third quarter.

The retailer recorded flat like-for-like sales over the 19 weeks ending January 5th, it said in a trading statement.

Tesco Ireland did see a brief 0.3 per cent gain in like-for-like sales during the critical six weeks covering the holiday period, but sales were down 0.2 per cent in the 12 weeks to November 24th.

“Like-for-like sales in the Republic of Ireland were flat over the 19-week period, against a strong performance last year. In a more competitive market, driven by increased couponing activity, customers responded well to our Christmas offer with positive volumes across key fresh categories,” Tesco said in a trading statement issued on Thursday.

Tesco went into the Christmas period ranked the Republic’s third largest supermarket chain, having lost market share in recent years due to increased competition from Dunnes Stores and SuperValu, as well as discount retailers, Lidl and Aldi.

Competition is fierce across the sector however with less than one percentage point separating the three largest supermarkets as they headed into the Christmas shopping season, according to retail analysts Kantar Worldpanel.

Aldi Ireland meanwhile said on Thursday it enjoyed its best-ever Christmas trading period generating record sales across its 137 Irish stores.

The supermarket chain said the week commencing December 17th was Aldi’s busiest-ever in the Republic, with sales value up over 10 per cent on the previous year.

Aldi Ireland, which went into the holiday period ranked as the fastest growing supermarket chain locally, said it welcomed over 350,000 more shoppers through their doors in the run up to Christmas.

“Our Christmas range was the largest and most innovative yet and caught the imagination of Irish shoppers, who shunned more expensive food retailers and visited our stores in record numbers,” said Giles Hurley, Aldi chief executive for the UK and Ireland.

“Irish shoppers chose to ‘trade up’ for Christmas, treating themselves to premium products for a fraction of the price they would have paid elsewhere for similar quality products.

Tesco’s parent, which is Britian’s biggest retailer put in a better perfroance, beating forecasts with a 2.2 per cent rise in like-for-like sales over Christmas.

It said it outperformed the market in food, clothing and general merchandise. Analysts had forecast a rise of 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent for the six weeks to January 5th. Chief executive Dave Lewis said: “In the UK we delivered significant improvements in our competitive offer and this is reflected in a very strong Christmas performance which was ahead of the market.”

Tesco soundly beat its listed peers. Sainsbury’s missed forecasts with a 1.1 per cent fall in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, and fourth ranked Morrisons reported a 0.6 per cent rise in sales for the nine weeks to January 6th on Tuesday. However, industry data indicated all of Britain’s big four grocers, including Asda, lost share over Christmas to discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Tesco on Thursday also reported a 0.7 percent rise in UK same-store sales for its third quarter to November 24th - its 12th straight quarter of growth - and said it was confident in its outlook for the full year.

Analysts had forecast UK like-for-like sales growth of 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent for the third quarter following growth of 2.5 per cent in the second quarter. For the 2018-19 year, analysts on average expect Tesco to make an operating profit before exceptional items of £2.08 billion, up from £1.64 billion in 2017-18.

Aldi UK said its sales increased around 10 per cent to almost £1 billion in December, driven by increased demand for its premium ranges.

Additional reporting: Reuters