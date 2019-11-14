U2 link helped Clarence Hotel deliver profits of €760,000

The four-star Clarence hotel long associated with U2 last year recorded profits of over €760,000.

New accounts show that Brushfield Ltd, trading as the Clarence hotel, recorded the profits of €764,963 – a drop of 23.5 per cent on the profits of €1 million in 2017.

In June of this year, Bono, The Edge and Paddy McKillen Snr sold the leasehold of the hotel to Paddy McKillen Jnr’s Press Up Group.

However, the three retain ownership of the hotel building – the lease payments for the hotel building last year totalled €770,000.

Last year represented the ninth consecutive year of profits.

Overseas visitors to the capital continue to be fascinated with U2’s association with the hotel. Michael O’Connor, general manager said: “If I got a euro for every person who comes into the hotel and asks me about U2, I wouldn’t have to work everyday.”

Mr O’Connor said that groups of tourists on tours of the city are told every day of the Clarence’s association with U2.

Mr O’Connor said that the additional bedroom stock in the hotel sector in Dublin has reduced room rates at the hotel “but when large events are taking place in Dublin, there still aren’t enough hotel rooms for everyone”.

The hotel today employs 50 full-time and part-time staff and Brushfield currently has a planning application before Dublin City Council for 54 new bedrooms that will add to the existing 59 bedrooms at the hotel.

The plan is currently on hold after the Council requested further information from Brushfield. The boutique hotel was purchased by Bono and The Edge and a consortium of investors in 1992.