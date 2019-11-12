Domino’s Pizza to add almost 500 jobs as it plans for expansion

Pizza chain Domino’s is set to add almost 500 jobs across Ireland as it pursues its plans for expansion.

The company, which has almost 2,000 employees and contract workers at its 85 Irish stores, is looking to recruit for management positions, team members and contract drivers.

Dominos said this is its biggest recruitment push, with the company planning more store openings in the coming months.

“Domino’s has opened five new stores in Ireland so far this year, with more planned for 2020,” said Paul Dupuy, Domino’s National Marketing Manager Ireland. “As we continue to grow, we’re on the lookout for exceptional individuals to join our friendly teams. In return, we offer a great work-life balance with flexible hours and plenty of development opportunities.”