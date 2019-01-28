Tesco likely to cut thousands of jobs in stores shake-up

Tesco warned on Monday it could slash thousands of jobs as the UK’s largest supermarket retailer embarks on a major shake-up aimed at building a “simpler more sustainable business”.

The retailer was on Monday briefing staff at dozens of stores throughout the UK on wide-ranging measures which would result in job losses. It said around 9,000 jobs would be affected, with some workers expected to be re-deployed to new roles.

Among the changes, are plans to close counters in around 90 stores with the remaining 700 trading with either a full or flexible counter. Jobs are to be affected in stock control and merchandising, where simpler processes are to be introduced, reducing workload.

Changes are also to be made at the retailer’s head office, and “colleague rooms” which cater for staff, to “simplify what we do and how we do it,” said Tesco.

“Overall, we estimate that up to 9,000 Tesco colleague roles could be impacted, however, our expectation is that up to half of these colleagues could be redeployed to other customer-facing roles,” said Tesco in a statement.

“We are working with our third party providers to understand the impact on their staff in our colleague hot food service.”

“We will be doing all we can to help colleagues affected by these changes, including offering redeployment opportunities wherever possible.”

Tesco said it was not planning to make any “significant changes” to its bakeries this year, in spite of media speculation over the weekend.

The sweeping measures come four years after Tesco launched a turnround programme.

“Whilst this turnround continues, it does so in a competitive and challenging market,” added Tesco.

On Monday, Tesco shares were down 2.5 per cent in London. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019