Sales at UK’s Sainsbury’s fall for third consecutive quarter
British supermarket group hurt by weak clothing, general merchandise markets
Sainsbury’s has been hit by falling underlying sales. Photograph: Toby Melville/File Photo/Reuters
British supermarket group Sainsbury’s reported a third consecutive quarter of declining underlying sales, particularly hurt by weak clothing and general merchandise markets.
The group, which had its £7.3 billion takeover of rival Asda blocked by the UK competition regulator in April, said on Wednesday its like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 1.6 per cent in the 16 weeks to June 29th, its fiscal first quarter.
The outcome compares with analysts’ forecasts in a range of down 1.1 per cent to down 2 per cent and a fall of 0.9 per cent in the previous quarter.
“Retail markets remain highly competitive and promotional and the consumer outlook continues to be uncertain,” Sainsbury’s said. – Reuters