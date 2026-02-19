Apple to open new Dublin office with space for up to 300 staff

Apple's new office in Dublin will be located at Park Place next to the Iveagh Gardens. Photograph: Getty Images

Apple is to expand its Irish footprint, opening a new office in Dublin’s city centre that can accommodate up to 300 people.

The new premises, which is Apple’s first permanent office in the capital, will be located at Park Place in Dublin, next to the Iveagh Gardens.

“We have found our permanent home in Dublin; it’s very much complementary,” said Apple vice-president of operations Cathy Kearney. “Our focus to date has been establishing the culture there, getting the right leadership and driving the connection and the collaboration between the teams in Cork and the teams in Dublin. Already there’s huge synergy across the teams.”

Kearney said the Irish workforce played a “critical role” in supporting Apple’s customers in Europe and beyond and the Dublin office would build on that.

Recruitment for the new office is already under way. Apple’s existing Dublin sales team, which has been operating from a temporary office, will move into the new office, and recruitment is under way for other Dublin-based roles in engineering, development, legal and marketing.

Apple already employs more than 6,000 people in Ireland, primarily at its operations in Cork. The Hollyhill campus initially opened in 1980 as a manufacturing facility with 60 employees.

Kearney said the new Dublin office would be complementary to the Cork teams, and that it would evolve over the next few years.

“It is unusual to have a site as large as Cork, and not have other offices within driving distance and train distance that serve related markets. So for me, it’s a surprise that it’s taken this long,” said Kristina Raspe who is Apple’s vice-president of places and is responsible for Apple’s properties across the world.

“It is challenging for Apple at times to find space, because we have unique uses related to some of the research and development work that we do. We also really try to find offices near commute, restaurants and other amenities for our employees, especially when we’re not building a campus. So sometimes it can take a little bit longer than we hope, but we feel very confident that we’ve landed the perfect office for Dublin.”

The company made the announcement as Apple officially opened its fifth building in Cork. Apple applied for planning permission for the building, known as Hollyhill 5, in May 2022. The company broke ground on the building in 2023, with the first teams making the move in June 2025.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the opening of the new facility in Cork. “I’m delighted to open this state-of-the-art new facility in Hollyhill today and to see first-hand the major investment that Apple is making here,” he said.

An artist's impression of the new Apple development at Hollyhill in Cork.

“The contribution Apple has made in Cork and Ireland over the last 45 years cannot be overstated – creating thousands of highly skilled roles and continually investing in their Irish operations.”

Kearney said the new building would be home to teams that the company felt had expansion potential and needed room to grow.

The latest investment underscores Apple’s continued commitment to its Irish operations. It follows on from a letter to Martin last year from Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook in which the tech leader said Ireland was “incredibly important” to the company and could remain “a global voice to promote competitiveness and the benefits of inward investment”.

“We obviously have an incredibly long tenure and an incredibly diverse workforce. That experience and that expertise has built up over years,” Kearney said. “The experience and expertise we have in dealing with emerging markets is something that I think we bring that extra value add to Apple overall. So am I worried about the future in terms of what it brings and our place as a site, as an organisation within that? No.”