Live Ireland v England team announcement: Sam Prendergast set to miss out on matchday squad

Ireland team to be announced at 11am

England v Ireland is this weekend’s opener (side note: Ireland were dealt the opening match in each of the five rounds), while Scotland travel to Cardiff to face Wales in Saturday’s late game (kick-off 4.40pm), followed by France v Italy in Paris on Sunday (kick-off 3.10pm).

England v Ireland and France v Italy will be televised live on RTÉ2 and ITV1, while Virgin Media One and BBC One will have live coverage of Wales v Scotland.

England head coach Steve Borthwick got his selection out of the way nice and early, dropping his team on Tuesday.

This is how they’ll line out on Saturday:

ENGLAND (v Ireland): Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Ollie ‌Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Henry Arundell; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis ​Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Henry Pollock.

Replacements: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Trevor Davison, Alex Coles, Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith.

As is tradition on the eve of Ireland team announcements, Gerry Thornley has predicted who he thinks Andy Farrell will name in his matchday squad for Saturday’s game.

Short version: Crowley in, Prendergast out. No, like, out out.

Gerry believes Munster’s Jack Crowley is set to get his first start of this campaign at outhalf, with no room for Sam Prendergast in the matchday 23 as Ciarán Frawley will likely be named on the 6-2 bench as he can cover much of the backfield.

Jack Crowley during an Ireland training session on Tuesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Here’s Gerry’s predicted Ireland side to play England, and you can read his reasonings in full below:

IRELAND (possible v England): Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Finlay Bealham, Jack Conan, (two from Edwin Edogbo, Cormac Izuchukwu and Nick Timoney), Craig Casey, Ciarán Frawley.

Here’s how the championship table looks after two rounds:

It’s always good to start with a quick refresher of last weekend, so here’s the abridged version of round two.

Ireland welcomed Italy to Dublin in the opening fixture of round two, with the two sides having taken contrasting results over the first round – Italy beating Scotland in Rome after Ireland were humbled by France in Paris.

So, a buoyant Azzurri came to the Aviva and really made their hosts earn it, a weighty sigh of relief emanating from the Ireland coaching box at full-time.

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu lifts the Calcutta Cup after their win over England. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

At Murrayfield, Scotland did exactly what Scotland tend to do, bouncing back from an opening loss away to Italy to shock high-flying England. Finn Russell pulled the strings, the Scots reclaimed the Calcutta Cup, and Gregor Townsend lives to fight another day.

Wales' Josh Adams and France's Theo Attissogbe contest a high ball. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

For poor Wales, the silver lining was that things didn’t get much worse. After a drubbing by England in round one, their 54-12 defeat against France in Cardiff on Sunday felt like it could have gone a lot worse, especially since Antoine Dupont, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Thomas Ramos et al were all in flying form. As we know, those fantastic French are hard to stomach when it’s your tryline their trotting over.

Good morning! We’re back bright and early as Andy Farrell is due to name his for Ireland’s third round Six Nations game against England.

After last weekend’s win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland are on their travels this time out, heading to Twickenham where they have another 2.10pm kick-off on Saturday.

The team announcement is due to land at 11am.

In the meantime, we’ll be going through all of the latest Six Nations news, comment and analysis, and looking ahead to this weekend’s fixtures.