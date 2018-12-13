Pinsent Masons hires three new partners for Dublin office

International law firm Pinsent Masons, which opened a Dublin office late last year, has announced three new partners.

The firm, which also has an office in Belfast, said with the additional hires it now has seven partners in total in Dublin.

Joining the legal firm are Garrett Monaghan from DWF, Kevin Collins from Eversheds Sutherland and Ann Lalor who is joining from Whitney Moore.

The firm, which is led in Dublin by Gayle Bowen, employs more than 3,000 people globally across 25 offices, including over 1500 lawyers and 400 partners.

The Dublin office provides legal advice across financial services, property and energy & projects.

“Our latest hires broaden our local offering to all five of the firm’s global sectors, bringing expertise in energy, infrastructure and real estate as well as building out our financial services capability and bolstering our international sectoral bench strength,” said Ms Bowen.