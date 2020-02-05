Penneys to expand Dundrum presence as House of Fraser exits

Fashion retailer Penneys is in advanced discussions with the owners of Dundrum Town Centre to take over two floors currently occupied by House of Fraser.

The Irish Times has learned that the Sports Direct controlled House of Fraser will vacate its premises in Dundrum in the coming three months having failed to agree a deal with the centre’s owners, Hammerson and Allianz.

Brown Thomas will take over the lease for the ground floor and lower ground floor and embark upon a multi-million revamp of the space while also closing its BT2 outlet.

Penneys is on track to take the remaining space although a deal has yet to be agreed. It is understood that discussions between the retailer and Dundrum Town Centre are advanced.

The departure of House of Fraser comes after its near collapse last year before it was saved by Sports Direct. In response to The Irish Times reporting of Brown Thomas’ deal to take two floors in Dundrum, a House of Fraser spokeswoman confirmed that the outlet will close “within the next three months”.

House of Fraser was previously reported to be paying rent of €2.4 million for the entire 139,930sq ft store, but figures contained in an administrator’s report in 2018, after the UK retailer ran into financial difficulties, reveal it had rental costs of some €103,000 a month at that time.

Asked about their discussions, a Penneys spokeswoman said: “As Penneys operates under a public company we do not comment on speculation around store openings.”

Floor space

Nevertheless, the move will substantially increase the company’s floor space in Dundrum if it goes ahead. It is expected that the company will cease to operate in their current space located on the other side of the shopping centre.

The likely replacement for Penneys in its existing location is unclear given the presence of most major retailers in Dundrum. Hammerson, which manages the facility, said it is in “discussions on the remaining” House of Fraser space but declined to say whether Penneys was the party with whom it is in talks.

A House of Fraser spokeswoman said the company’s immediate priority now turns to its employees in Dundrum. “We remain hopeful that many of them will now be employed by the new tenant,” she said.

However, such an outcome appears unlikely given the already significant presence, and therefore employee headcount, that both Brown Thomas and Penneys have in the shopping centre.