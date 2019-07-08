Penneys founder Arthur Ryan dies

Arthur Ryan, founder and chairman of international retail phenomenon Penneys/Primark, has died at the age of 83 following a short illness.

Mr Ryan ran the first Penneys store, which opened in Mary Street, Dublin in 1969.

Now known globally as Primark and part of Associated British Foods (ABF), it has 370 stores in 12 countries.

Primark chief executive, Paul Marchant, offered sympathies on behalf of everyone at the company to Mr Ryan’s wife Alma and their family.

“Arthur was a truly gifted retailer and a visionary leader,” Mr Marchant said. “I was fortunate enough to work closely with him and experience first-hand his sharp mind and innovative thinking.”

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, offered the group’s sympathies to Mr Ryan.

“Arthur Ryan will be remembered as one of the great giants of retailing,” Mr Weston said.

“Arthur Ryan made fashion accessible to all and his legacy looms large. He built a phenomenal world-class retailer, the foundations of which will always belong to Ireland. ”