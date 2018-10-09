Paul Kelly to take property role with Brown Thomas-owner Selfridges

Irishman Paul Kelly will switch from his role as managing director of the Selfridges retail business in the UK, Europe and Canada to head up a related entity called Wittington Property Investments, which is responsible for the group’s portfolio of properties.

His new role will include managing plans for the Selfridges Hotel and Neighbourhood Plan.

Mr Kelly will change roles from February 1st, having been appointed to his current position in 2010. His position at Selfridges is being filled by Anne Pitcher, who currently runs Selfridges’s four stores in the UK.

In turn, she is being replaced by Simon Forster, currently customer director of Selfridges’s UK unit.

Galen Weston

Selfridges is controlled by wealthy Canadian businessman Galen Weston and his family and its global operation includes Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland. The Irish department stores have annual revenues of about €250 million.

Commenting on the management changes, Alannah Weston, deputy chairman of the Selfridges Group said the changes reflected the “talent we continue to build across Selfridges Group that we are able to fill these important roles by nurturing our talent and planned succession from within the business”.