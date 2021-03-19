Nike profits lower than expected over shipping issues and pandemic

Nike Inc’s quarterly sales missed estimates due to shipping issues and a pandemic-related slump at brick-and-mortar stores, and investors were disappointed by the world’s biggest athletic shoe-maker’s full-year revenue forecast.

Nike forecast “low-to-mid-teens” full-year revenue growth, falling just short of the 15.9 per cent increase in sales that analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nike shares were down about 3 per cent in post-market trade.

“I think the expectations for Nike into the call were very high, with many analysts upping revenue and earnings expectations into the quarter,” said Ivan Feinseth, head of investment at Nike shareholder Tigress Financial Partners.

Revenue rose to $10.36 billion (€8.68bn) from $10.1 billion, while analysts on average had expected $11.02 billion. The company said revenue from North America fell 11 per cent on a currency-neutral basis because container shortages and US port congestion held up inventory by more than three weeks.

“We expect to capture this delayed revenue in the fourth quarter,” said Nike chief financial officer Matthew Friend.

US container-freight traffic has slowed significantly in recent months due to Covid-19 outbreaks among dockworkers and safety restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus. At the same time ports are dealing with a cargo surge due to pandemic-led demand for bulk products.

Nike’s net income nonetheless climbed to $1.45 billion, or 90 cent per share, in the third quarter ended February 28th, from $847 million, or 53 cent per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 76 cent.

In Europe, the Middle East and the Africa region, 45 per cent of Nike-owned stores were closed for the last two months of the quarter. Currently, 65 per cent of stores in EMEA are open or operating on reduced hours, Nike said.

Rival Adidas said last week that it had reopened 95 per cent of its stores after coronavirus lockdowns. – Reuters