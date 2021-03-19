UK’s Halfords buys Universal Tyre for £15m

British bicycle and car products retailer Halfords has agreed to buy motoring services provider Universal Tyre and Autocentres for £15 million (€17.5m), it said on Friday.

Universal, based in southeast England, operates from 201 sites and 89 commercial vans and specialises in tyre services as well as general car maintenance and repairs.

Halfords is targeting having over 550 garages in the UK. The Universal deal takes the total to 374. – Reuters