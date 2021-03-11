Refurbished electronics marketplace Refurbed launches in Ireland

A new online marketplace for refurbished techology has officially launched in Ireland, offering consumers a new option for buying electronic goods.

Austrian start-up Refurbed, which offers more than 8,000 products including smartphones, laptops and tablets, will launch in Ireland with 120 products and expand its range in the coming months. It will also be free of customs fees for buyers.

Its refurbishment process includes a 40-step procedure to return products to factory condition before they are sold.

The move comes following a €15 million Series A raise in 2020, and is designed to tap into a growing interest in Ireland in more environmentally conscious, affordable technology.

“Having seen the negative impact that Brexit has had on Irish customers who wish to buy from UK marketplaces, we wanted to ensure Irish consumers had an alternative, hassle-free option to purchase electrical goods online at a reduced price,” said cofounder Peter Windischhofer.

“We’re acutely aware of the changes and challenges that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has created for households, particularly young families with children who were homeschooling. We appreciate there is a need for electronic products to support young students and we believe we can assist these families with our refurbished products at a reduced rate, which will take some of the stress away from homeschooling and studying needs.”

As part of its launch, Refurbed is holding a “Go Greener” that will plant two trees for every purchase between March 11th and March 21st through its partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects.

The company currently plants a tree to offset carbon emissions created during the refurbishing process, with trees planted in countries such as Haiti, Madagascar, Kenya, Indonesia and Mozambique or Nepal.

Founded in 2017 by Mr Windischhofer, Kilian Kaminski and Jürgen Riedl, Refurbed currently employs more than 100 people and operates in five countries, including Austria, Germany, Poland, Italy, and now Ireland.