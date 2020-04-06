Niall O’Connor named as new head of Aldi Ireland

Aldi Ireland has named Niall O’Connor as its new group managing director.

Mr O’Connor, who has been with Aldi for almost 20 years, will have overall responsibility for all of the company’s activities in Ireland in the newly-created role.

Aldi, which has an 11.6 per cent market share locally, opened its first stores in the Republic in 1999. It now has 142 stores nationwide and employs abou 4,000 people.

A native of Cork, Mr O’Connor was until recently managing director of the Mitchelstown region, covering Aldi’s business across Munster and Connacht. He joined the company from Avoca where he was group retail manager and has since served in a number of roles, including group buying director.

“Niall has made a huge contribution during his tenure at Aldi, developing our Irish buying team and leading our Mitchelstown region store teams through dynamic growth. His appointment as group managing director Ireland is a major step forward in positioning Aldi Ireland for further success in the years ahead,” said Giles Hurley, chief executive for Aldi in Britain and Ireland.