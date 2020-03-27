Next bows to pressure from staff and cancels online orders

Clothing retailer Next has bowed to pressure from concerned staff at its warehouses and distribution operations and stopped its online operations during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Next shut all its physical stores on Monday but continued to run its online business. A note on its website however said it would no longer be taking online orders until further notice.

“Next has listened very carefully to its colleagues working in warehousing and distribution operations to fulfil online orders. It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate,” the company said.

It said it would be endeavouring to make arrangements to send out orders that had been completed prior to it shutting down the online service.