Ikea to reopen Dublin stores from Monday

Homeware retailer Ikea intends to open its two outlets in Dublin on Monday in line with the Government’s roadmap to reopen the economy.

The company said the opening of its Ballymun store and collection point in Carrickmines is subject to approval for the first phase of lifting lockdown restrictions in the State.

Under the Government’s road map to reopening the Republic’s economy, retail outlets that are primarily outdoor, such as garden centres, hardware centres and farmers markets, can open from Monday 18th. Additionally, homeware stores, opticians, motor and bicycle repair outlets, office product stores, electrical, IT and phone sales and repair stores can reopen.

‘Extensive plans’

An Ikea spokeswoman said the retailer had made “extensive plans” to ensure a safe experience for both customers and staff. The measures include limiting the number of customers in store at any one time, allowing a maximum of two members per group, implementing a staggered entry system, fitting plexiglass screens at checkouts, taking cashless payment only, and designating social distancing wardens to ensure measures are being followed.