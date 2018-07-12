High demand for talent leads to strong performance for Cpl

High demand for talent and low unemployment rates led to continued positive performance at recruitment group Cpl Resources, the company said.

The firm said the momentum from the double digit growth in revenue and profits reported in the six months to January 25th 2018 had continued in the second half of its fiscal year.

Cpl said the business continued to perform well and the results for the year to June 30th would reflect growth in revenues and profits on the prior year.

“Current market conditions are favourable with high demand for talent and low unemployment rates in key markets,” the company said. “However we remain conscious of the impact of political, regulatory and economic events globally on our business.

Cpl said it expected profit before tax for the year to be in line with market expectations. Results will be announced on September 11th.

The recruitment group also made a new appointment to its board, with chief financial officer Lorna Conn taking a seat on the board with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the directors of the company I would like to welcome Lorna to the Board,” said chairman John Hennessy. “She has already made a valuable contribution to the group since joining as chief financial officer and we look forward to having the benefit of her experience, energy and expertise on the board as Cpl pursues its next phase of growth.”