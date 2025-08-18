Subscriber OnlyBusiness Today Newsletter

Family of Eugene O’Reilly and CRH face Ukraine dispute

The best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Pictured at CRH’s annual general meeting earlier this year was from Jim Mintern, chief executive, and Richie Boucher, chairman. Photograph: Naoise Culhane
Pictured at CRH’s annual general meeting earlier this year was from Jim Mintern, chief executive, and Richie Boucher, chairman. Photograph: Naoise Culhane
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Ciarán Hancock's picture
Ciarán Hancock
Mon Aug 18 2025 - 06:29

Well-known motor dealer Eugene O’Reilly’s family faces being drawn into a dispute in Ukraine involving Irish building materials giant CRH, local rival Kovalska and the country’s mergers regulator. Barry O’Halloran reports.

FT columnist Pilita Clark has clear advice for people visiting her in London: don’t take your mobile out on the street or leave it on a table in a bar, don’t put your wallet in a pocket of your backpack, and always stand on the right-hand side of escalators in tube stations.

In Me & My Money, musician and songwriter Eleanor McEvoy relates how “in the crash I lost most of my pension”. She spoke to Tony Clayton-Lea.

Legislation intended to allow employees work until they qualify for the State pension will not be enough for many of the workers who want, or need, to defer retirement, a Siptu official who fights cases on the issue at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and Labour Court believes. Emmet Malone reports.

READ MORE

Dublin’s office market remains distressed and it’s too early to call a recovery in rents

John FitzGerald: Nuclear generators, hydrogen and battery storage are options we should explore to generate clean electricity

Eli Lilly’s weight-loss breakthroughs face brutal investor scrutiny

The race between commuters and tourists in London is unwinnable

Nuclear generators, hydrogen and battery storage are all options we should explore as we seek to wean ourselves off gas to generate clean electricity, writes our columnist John FitzGerald.

Dublin’s office market remains over stocked and it’s still too early to call a recovery in rents, argues TU Dublin lecturer on property economics Dr John McCartney in our Opinion piece.

Proposed spending on the State’s electricity grid will be key to cutting our dependence on fossil fuel, says an expert. Oil and gas accounted for 81.4 per cent of total Irish energy consumption last year, an increase of 0.7 per cent on 2023, according to a report published by the Energy Institute. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Kingspan has traded profit for position with its investment in the US roofing race, writes Stocktake.

News Digests

News Digests

Stay on top of the latest news with our daily newsletters each morning, lunchtime and evening