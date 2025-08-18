Corrib Oil to create 50 jobs with first Wendy’s fast food restaurant

The Wendy’s chain of restaurants is to enter the Irish market.

Service station and energy provider Corrib Oil is to create 50 jobs and open the first Wendy’s fast food restaurant in Cork.

The restaurant will open in Mahon Point Shopping Centre in October, and Wendy’s will use Irish beef and chicken across its menu.

Corrib plans to hire 50 new crew members at the Mahon Point Wendy’s restaurant. Recruitment is underway for team members in full and part time roles.

Founded in 1987, Corrib Oil currently operates 40 convenience stores with forecourts and 20 fuel depots across 17 counties.

The partnership with Wendy’s is a key part of its expansion strategy in Ireland, which aims to more than double its national footprint to 100 locations by 2030 and continue to grow its home heating distribution and fuel card business.

“Opening the first Wendy’s restaurant in Mahon Point marks a major milestone in our partnership with Wendy’s,” said Michael Dalton, managing director of Corrib Brands

“We’re thrilled to bring Wendy’s to Cork, offering fresh and locally sourced menu items and outstanding hospitality to local customers, who will be the first in Ireland to experience the brand.”

Michael Clarke, managing director – Europe with Wendy’s said: “Ireland is a great market for long-term growth, and we’re proud to see our brand come to life here through our partnership with Corrib Oil.”

Corrib Oil said earlier this year it will create 1,200 new jobs in the next five years as it plans to more than double its number of stores nationally.

The company recently announced the franchise deal with Wendy’s about six months ago. It will see 10 locations open in the next two years with about 300 jobs to be created.

The US fast food restaurant chain first opened in 1969 and has grown to more than 7,200 restaurants. About 1,200 of these are located in more than 30 markets outside of the United States.

Corrib also has a home heating oil, road fuels and lubricants distribution business.