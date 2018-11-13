Corporate advisers Teneo to sponsor Tipperary GAA

Tipperary GAA has struck a sponsorship deal with corporate communications adviser Teneo in a deal worth up to €180,000 a year, The Irish Times understands.

Teneo, founded by Tipperary native Declan Kelly, a brother of Labour Party TD Alan Kelly, will sponsor the county men’s hurling and football teams from minors up to senior in a deal that takes effect from January 1st, 2019.

The sponsorship agreement is a rolling 12-month contract, an informed source told The Irish Times.

The value of the deal is considerably less than one signed between Supermacs and Galway GAA earlier this year. The Supermacs deal was understood to be worth €2 million over a five-year period. However, that agreement included camogie and ladies football, while the Tipperary deal does not.

Tipperary GAA chairman John Devane said the county board was “delighted” to enter the agreement, especially considering Teneo’s links to the county and the ongoing support of Mr Kelly.

“Teneo’s partnership will assist us to further Tipperary GAA both, on and off the field, and to create sustainable support and structures to encourage participation at all levels and imbed a culture of excellence.”

Strategic development

Separate to the sponsorship, Declan Kelly has agreed to establish a commercial board to support the “ongoing strategic development” of the Tipperary senior hurling team “under Liam [Sheedy]’s management”. Mr Kelly will be chairman of that board.

The public relations executive, from Portroe, “is a longtime friend of Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy”, who is also from the Portroe club, a press statement from Tipperary GAA said.

It’s unclear whether the commercial board will continue beyond Mr Sheedy’s involvement with the county. However, the nature of the agreement offers that flexibility.

Teneo employs more than 700 people in 18 offices spread across the world. The company’s Irish operations are based in Dublin where Teneo has more than 80 employees.

The business was established in June 2011. In 2014, private equity house BC Partners bought a stake in the company and, in 2017, it was reported the group was eyeing an initial public offering (IPO).