Ardmore Studios sold to private equity founder

Ossie Kilkenny and Paul McGunness have sold Ardmore Studios to a company led by Ion Equity co-founder Joe Devine

Olcott Entertainment has also bought out the stake in the Bray film studios owned by Enterprise Ireland, giving it full control of the Bray complex. No price has been disclosed.

Mr Devine is also chairman of Troy Studios in Limerick. Siun Ní Rathallaigh will continue to operate as chief executive of both Ardmore and Troy, according to a statement from Oclott Entertainment.

Ardmore offer seven international standard sound stages and has full support facilities on site. First opened in 1958, it has been involved in the making of many major films, including Braveheart, My Left Foot and Excalibur.

More recently, popular television series like the Tudors, Moone Boy and Penny Dreadful have also been filmed at Ardmore.

It is currently working on a number of productions including the US television series Into the Badlands, RTE’s Dancing with the Stars and two feature films – The Rhythm Section and The Turning.

Mr Devine said Friday that he was delighted to have successfully concluded the acquisition.

“Our interest in the sector is against a backdrop of significant global demand for content and thus for production facilities,” he said. “The drive for more content is fuelled by ‘big screen’ film, increasingly ‘on demand TV’ and the gaming industry.

Mr Devine said that Ireland has having one of the more attractive incentive schemes in the world, making Ardmore an attractive asset. Olcott Entertainment, which was incorporated last month, was set up specifically to complete the Ardmore deal.

“We have ambitious plans for the business and believe this heralds a new era for these historic studios,” Mr Devine said.

IBI Corporate Finance advised the selling shareholders. Ion Equity advised Olcott.