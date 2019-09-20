Raisin Bank eyes deposits, Ryanair pilots face redundancy and beef’s troubled future

Raisin Bank is eyeing up a launch in Ireland at the end of this month, looking to capture a slice of the €100 billion Irish deposits market by offering market-beating rates to weary Irish savers. Fiona Reddan reports.

Up to 20 Ryanair pilots in Dublin Airport face being laid off as the airline reins in planned expansion on the back of stalled aircraft deliveries. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Barry also tells us that North America’s racehorse breeding body has hired Irish equine science specialist Plusvital as a consultant on thoroughbred genomics.

A row has broken out in the telecoms industry over the quality of Eir’s new fibre broadband network to 300,000 rural households which were formerly part of the State-backed National Broadband Plan, writes Eoin Burke Kennedy.

Weak sterling helped to coax more than 140,000 residents from the South to Northern Ireland for an overnight trip during the first three months of this year and spend more than £20 million (€22.5 million), latest tourism statistics show. Francess McDonnell reports.

In Agenda Joe Brennan sums up what the €13 billion Apple tax case means for the country.

Our Interview of the Week finds Dominic Coyle talking to Ger Rabbette of Uniphar who says: “We’re probably the only IPO in Ireland this year.”

In his weekly column John FitzGerald maintains that the Irish beef sector is basically doomed.

Marcus and Vanessa MacInnes, founders of Industry & Co, outline how Brexit will affect them.

In Planet Business, Laura Slattery trawls through the week so you don’t have to.

Olive Keogh finds out just how important a business’s culture is.

