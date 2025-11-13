Darragh O’Brien wants Kenny Jacobs DAA row resolved quickly

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has called for a swift resolution of the row between the DAA board and chief executive Kenny Jacobs, one week after he blocked a near-€1 million exit deal for Mr Jacobs.

Mr O’Brien’s remarks follow a communication from the DAA board in which the directors of the State airports operator said their stance on Mr Jacobs was unchanged. The board was responding to the Minister’s request to the disputing parties to seek reconciliation.

Although two protected disclosures against Mr Jacobs were not upheld in recent months, the board has serious concerns about other issues that emerged when a senior barrister was investigating the formal complaints.

[ DAA board pushes back as Minister suggests reconciliation with Kenny JacobsOpens in new window ]

The proposed exit payment was agreed in September following mediation between the board and Mr Jacobs.

The mediation came after directors concluded Mr Jacobs was not suitable for the role, a position the board has not changed. However, Mr Jacobs has signalled his willingness to stay on in the DAA.

“All I have asked and ask is that this situation be brought to a conclusion as expeditiously as possible,” the Minister said on Thursday.

Asked later whether Mr O’Brien had confidence in the DAA board, his spokeswoman had no comment. The Minister met last month with a DAA board delegation. No further meetings are scheduled, it is understood.

“All I will say is that I have been engaged with the board on this. I have met with the chairperson of the board. I want to see a resolution one way or the other,” Mr O’Brien said on the margins of a conference in Dublin.

“I know the board and indeed with the chief executive will work towards that and I want to see that done as quickly as possible.”

He declined to elaborate. An exit payment cannot be made without Mr O’Brien’s approval and that of Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers. Mr Chambers has said nothing about the affair.

However, Minister of State for Transport Jerry Buttimer has said he wants Mr Jacobs to continue in his post.

“It is interesting to note, that despite everything that has happened in recent months, Kenny is still willing to stay in the role,” Mr Buttimer said in reply to questions.

“The State is lucky to have someone with Kenny’s proven track record of delivery, and private sector mindset as head of the DAA,” Mr Buttimer added.

“We see so much bureaucracy and underperformance in our systems nationally, yet Kenny is someone who cuts right through that – he is exactly the right person to continue leading the DAA.”