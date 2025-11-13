Former Cork hurler Ger Cunningham steps down as St Finbarr’s manager

Ger Cunningham during a Cork Senior Hurling Championship game between St Finbarr's and Midleton in 2023. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Former Cork goalkeeper and Dublin manager Ger Cunningham has stepped down as manager of his club St Finbarr’s after four years in charge.

In his first season in charge, the Cork City club came from nowhere to win the county title 2022 for the first time since 1993.

This season was another impressive campaign, ending in a narrow defeat against eventual county champions Sarsfields.

Cunningham announced his decision on social media, writing: “The last four years has been an honour and privilege to lead the Barrs senior hurling team on a wonderful journey.

“Sunday 16th October 2022 was the highlight of my time with the Barrs and a day never to be forgotten.

“It ranks beside any other achievement as a player or coach during my involvement with the GAA.

“I have now decided it is the right time to step away so I will not be going forward as senior hurling manager next year.”