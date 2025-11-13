Gaelic Games

Former Cork hurler Ger Cunningham steps down as St Finbarr’s manager

Cunningham led the Barrs to a county title in his first season in charge

Ger Cunningham during a Cork Senior Hurling Championship game between St Finbarr's and Midleton in 2023. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Ger Cunningham during a Cork Senior Hurling Championship game between St Finbarr's and Midleton in 2023. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Seán Moran
Thu Nov 13 2025 - 21:371 MIN READ

Former Cork goalkeeper and Dublin manager Ger Cunningham has stepped down as manager of his club St Finbarr’s after four years in charge.

In his first season in charge, the Cork City club came from nowhere to win the county title 2022 for the first time since 1993.

This season was another impressive campaign, ending in a narrow defeat against eventual county champions Sarsfields.

Cunningham announced his decision on social media, writing: “The last four years has been an honour and privilege to lead the Barrs senior hurling team on a wonderful journey.

READ MORE

Dave Hannigan: Death of a Cowboy shows no one is immune to suicide epidemic

The Turkish betting scandal that led to bans for 1,024 players and 149 referees

Ireland v Australia: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

How can Ireland still qualify for the World Cup? Here are the permutations

“Sunday 16th October 2022 was the highlight of my time with the Barrs and a day never to be forgotten.

“It ranks beside any other achievement as a player or coach during my involvement with the GAA.

“I have now decided it is the right time to step away so I will not be going forward as senior hurling manager next year.”

Seán Moran

Seán Moran

Seán Moran is GAA Correspondent of The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter