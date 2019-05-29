PTSB’s tracker case, Quinn Insurance inquiry, and Real Madrid’s value

PTSB reached reached an out-of-court settlement with a customer who was part of its tracker redress scheme and who had claimed the tracker rate they were eventually offered by the bank was too high. Fiona Reddan reports.

Nine years after it placed Quinn Insurance into administration, the Central Bank of Ireland has commenced an inquiry into alleged regulatory breaches by two former directors. Joe Brennan was there for the opening salvos.

Real Madrid might have had a poor season on the pitch but the club did at least come out on top in KPMG’s latest rankings of the value of the world’s top football clubs. Laura Slattery has the details.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy might be a fan of co-living for renters but, in her weekly column, Fiona Reddan argues that the Government should be promoting residential developments that people actually want to live in and can afford.

