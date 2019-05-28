Donegal Investment Group sees profit, revenue rise

Revenue at Donegal Investment Group rose by 4.6 per cent to €46.1 million in the six months to February 28th as the company’s speciality dairy business fuelled growth.

Donegal Investment, formerly known as Donegal Creameries, said there was also improved margins for its seed potatoes business, with strong pricing making up for the impact of adverse weather conditions on the availability of seed.

Operating profit at the company rose €600,000 to €3.9 million for the six month period, while pretax profit was €4 million, up €700,000 compared to the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in its produce division rose by 2.8 per cent to €19.2 million, with profit almost 20 per cent higher at €2.7 million. Its food and agri-business section, which includes its dairy and animal feeds businesses, saw revenue from operations rise by 5.9 per cent to €26.8 million, but profit fell €200,000 to €1.2 million. Animal feeds business Smyths performed “satisfactorily”, the company said.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to 79.1 cent, a rise of 50.4 cent following the return of €51 million in capital to 19,000 shareholders last year. That left the company with net cash of €2.8 million at the end of February.

“The board is optimistic that all businesses will remain on plan for the remainder of the year and the board will continue to progress its non-core asset disposal programme during the second half of the year, particularly in respect of its remaining property assets,” the company said in a statement.