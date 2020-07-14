Stocktake: Volatility persists as markets remain nervous

If history is a guide then volatility should abate and stocks should gain over rest of year

A share trader reacts on first share prices during early trading at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt in 2008. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

A share trader reacts on first share prices during early trading at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt in 2008. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

Stocks have enjoyed a strong recovery, but volatility hasn’t gone away – far from it. “Investors have calmed down much more than the market has”, notes Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Michael Batnick. Volatility “feels much better on the way up then on the way down”, so much so it’s easy to miss the fact that markets remain nervy. How nervy? The S&P 500 has moved up or down by over 1 per cent on more than half of all trading days in 2020, notes Datatrek Research.

There were 30 such days in the first quarter, more than twice as high as normal. Another 38 followed in the second quarter, almost three times the number seen in a typical quarter. If history is a guide, says Datatrek, then volatility should abate and stocks should gain over the remainder of the year. Still, volatility “will likely still be above average”, the firm says. Stocks may continue to advance but don’t expect the sailing to be smooth.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.