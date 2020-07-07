Stocktake: Top-performing funds become tomorrow’s flops

Having a ‘mere peek at track records’ isn’t going to help you beat the markets

Photograph: iStock.

Photograph: iStock.

 

The latest persistence scorecard from S&P Global Indices confirms the old cliché that past fund performance really is no guide to future performance. Only one-fifth of the top quartile of US funds between 2010 and 2014 stayed in the top quartile for 2015-19. Indeed, 39 per cent of the top funds either closed or changed their style.

As for the idea a fund manager can enjoy repeat success year after year – forget about it. Just 0.18 per cent (fewer than one in 500) of 2015’s top-quartile funds maintained that performance over the next four years. With investing, it’s very hard to distinguish skill from luck. Having a “mere peek at track records” isn’t going to help you beat the markets.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.