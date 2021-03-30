Stay at home parent? How to top up your state pension

You’ve taken time out of the workforce to raise your family, but may now be wondering how this is going to impact your entitlement to a state pension.

Well, the good news is that while the state pension scheme may be convoluted, a little bit of preparation and knowledge can help you increase your weekly payment in retirement. This can be a substantial difference. Over 20 years of retirement there is a difference of some €155,064 between the lowest (€99.20) and the highest rate of the state pension (€248.30).