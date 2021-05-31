‘Money is important to me because it means opportunity’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m somewhere in the middle. I can go long periods of not spending and then for some reason, I can go haywire and then it’s back to not spending.

Do you shop around for better value?

I do. I really like to, especially for bigger buys. I like to do my research, know I’m not getting ripped off and that it’s good quality.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

My Sony A7 III camera kit. It cost me €3,200. That was after a year of research, looking for better value and then also trying to convince myself to buy it.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Any trip, holiday or flight I’ve been on I would consider the best value for money as I’ve always come back a different person. Many of my fondest memories are from travelling. Experiences and memories are far better than material goods.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

Local and online. Definitely local as much as possible. They’re the two big shifts in my shopping, trying to support local individuals and brands, especially those who do their work in a sustainable way.

Do you haggle over prices?

It depends on where I am. In markets in other countries, yes, but at home not really. I don’t really have the balls to haggle.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

I’ve stopped buying things, in general, and impulse buying has gone. I’ve more time to think about what I’m buying these days, so I end up convincing myself not to buy things. I’ve moved towards buying sustainably.

Do you invest in shares?

I don’t. I once bought €20 of cryptocurrency but on a drunken night out I accidentally spent it all in Supermac’s and that was that.

Cash or card?

Card. It’s way easier to carry around, I am able to keep track of my spending better. It’s a safer way to spend and I hate bulking up my pockets too much with coins.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought was a coffee grounds distributor. I would argue it’s good value for money because my coffee will taste better, but my friends would argue differently as they say I basically spent €100 for a tin can.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes. Something I pride myself on is being able to save up for things I have my eye on. When I was moving to Amsterdam, I saved €10,000 in a year while working as a barista. I’m a determined saver when I need to be.

Have you ever lost money?

I don’t think I’ve ever lost money. I normally only have my card on me so losing money is rare.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

Unfortunately, I like to play it safe, so no. I don’t like gambling, I’ve heard too many bad stories about addiction and greed so it’s not something I’d like to dabble in.

Is money important to you?

Money is important to me because it means opportunity. I’d like to be able to give myself the opportunity if something arises but I don’t want money to get to a stage where it controls me. As cliched as it sounds, I just want enough to live comfortably. Anything more than that is a plus: I’m very aware of how privileged I am.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have my Revolut card, my bank cards and €1.95. I only have the spare change from tips at work.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea