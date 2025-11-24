100 Irish websites for all your Christmas presents: Shopping guide for the festive season

We've listed 100 Irish websites for all your Christmas presents. Pictured: Luxury Hamper from the Burren Smokehouse

It’s that time of year again. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner and Christmas just around that other corner, people’s minds will be focused on where to get the best value online. We on this page are more focused on what Irish sites might offer you and here are just 100 places you might consider spending a few bob this season.

Food and drink

Awarded a top prize at the 2025 Blas na hEireann Awards, this Ring of Kerry gin slinger promises “premium small-batch Irish gin that captures the wild beauty and refined taste of Kerry”.

This is where you’ll find the best of produce from all of Ireland, with some very fine-looking gift hampers and all sorts of Irish cheeses and charcuteries.

Builín Blasta Rogha na hÉireann Mór hamper

This Galway-based operation does a line in handmade, award-winning condiments with hampers full of things it makes itself as well as stuff from other Irish producers.

Sligo-based company with more than 5,000 artisan Irish food, festive wines and curated beauty and wellness products for you to choose from.

A small independent deli in Tramore, Co Waterford selling food-focused gift options for the festive season.

Would mead make for a nice present for the monks in your life? Or maybe those who like the odd uncommon tipple.

Spirits from Dublin including flavoured gins and vodka with “as many fresh, local and sustainably grown botanicals as we can capture”.

Luxury Hamper from the Burren Smokehouse

You’ll do well to find better fishy hampers than those offered by the Burren Smokehouse. They have Irish Organic Salmon in varying flavours, alongside an assortment of artisan cheeses, chocolates and crackers.

Frank Hederman's smokehouse in Cork. Photograph: Cathal Noonan

Another salmon side with sides and stuff gorgeously presented.

Some wonderful hampers made up of cheese – as you might expect – cured meats, crackers, relishes and wines. There are also other gifts including cookery books and kitchen accessories.

Fantastic chocolate made with sustainable cacao beans on the Burren is hard to beat.

Cashel Blue – award-winning Irish cheeses since 1984

And back to the cheese. The best of blue cheese and more from a company with a pedigree going all the way back to 1984.

Box of handpainted chocolates at Gra Chocolates

We are spoiled when it comes to the finest of chocolatiers and it’s hard not to love Grá with its beautifully painted, tasting treats that have to be seen to be believed.

More cheese and chutneys this time. Worth a visit for sure.

Cosmetics

The Handmade Soap Co. Lavender, Rosemary, Thyme & Mint Candle

A lovely company with all manner of lovely products to make you and your home smell, um, lovely.

A natural skincare business based in Dublin’s Stoneybatter that’s certified vegan and cruelty free and makes everything locally by hand using natural, organic and botanical ingredients. The packaging is cool too.

Seaweed soap from the Palm Free Irish Soap company

This Clare-based family business has been selling ethical and environmentally friendly soaps, shower gels and washing powders for 30 years.

Voya Dreamy Sleep Christmas Cracker (voya.ie)

All manner of gorgeous creams and gels to make you and your home smell rich.

Skingredients Retinol + B3 Anti-Ageing Night Serum, from €49

A skin care company that offers some excellent products and is driven by sustainability with the number coding on the bottles making so simple that even Pricewatch can follow it.

Kinvara skincare Timeless Trio set

A winner at the Power of Women awards earlier this month, this is the place to go for cleansers, scrubs, gift sets and serums.

Here you will find a large range of natural multifunctional skincare products all of which are handmade.

Toys

Patrick Kielty pictured during the opening of the 2024 Late Late Toy Show. Photograph: Andres Poveda

New Irish brand selling stuff that allows children to “step into the story, encouraging imagination, play, and self-belief” and “promises to bring lots of beautiful memories for years to come.”

Galway-based toy shop has been selling high-quality wooden toys and other old-school gifts for more than 40 years.

Another place to find toys that are environmentally friendly and more often than not made locally.

Djeco collages for little ones (3-6 years)

We have to include the shop that inspired the Late Late Toy Show. This Stillorgan based family-owned operation continues to have a keen eye for what makes a toy work.

Where you might find a collection of unique, high-quality children’s toys, clothing, books and gifts.

A clever shop for clever folk with brilliant presents that will keep people of all ages wildly entertained while also making them, maybe, a little bit cleverer.

A massive trove of toys, games and puppets to encourage children’s natural talents, appetite for learning and fun.

A lovely site selling toys for all children with a focus on things that will have a special appeal to kids with additional needs.

A children’s brand creating memories that last for generations and at prices everyone can afford.

Here you can expect classic wooden toys and modern interactive gadgets.

Wicklow-based shop selling everything from wooden toys, educational toys and arts and crafts, to audio players and books, including Yoto audio players and accessories.

Doll’s houses and play houses and the type of bunk beds you might have dreamed of as a child.

Clothes

Magee 1866 camel coat, knitwear and skirt

This Dublin-based company keeps growing its range of socks that celebrate all the lovely landmarks and beauty spots in Ireland.

It’s not every t-shirt that can make you laugh-out-loud but the Hairy Baby lads have you covered.

And speaking of the LOLs, the good people at Waterford Whispers have some top notch merch that will make you and those you love the most stand out for sure.

A Spiddal shop selling Irish-language T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and greeting cards.

An Irish fashion brand, with some of the best clothes you will find anywhere. The owners design for men, women and children and have great collabs (as the young folk say) with other makers with a keen emphasis on sustainability.

Never mind that Peaky Blinders faddiness these caps and hats of all shapes and sizes will stand the test of time.

An old-school Irish clothes shop that sells timeless Donegal tweeds and throws.

Mad Yoke socks by Irish Socksciety

One of the best places to go for your Christmas socks – and indeed your year round socks.

Super-cute products for smallies with a range of Irish-language T-shirts and bodysuits, and also a full range of the softest of clothes.

A deadly and sustainable business with a vast range of cool vintage vestments.

The place to go for women’s clothes that are as “fearless and unforgettable as you”.

Clothes produced by a dedicated team of knitters using ethically sourced wool from an indigenous mill in Kilcar, Co Donegal. Sure where would you get it?

More socks that are equally stylish and sustainable with gift boxes for the season that’s in it.

A family-run, circular-economy business that sells gorgeous preloved, vintage, designer and new clothes for kids up to the age of 12.

Jewellery

alicejewellery.ie Clouds of Blue Ring

“Jewellery to hide from your mammy.” That is all we need to say about this brilliant maker although we should stress that not ALL of what is sold here is rude.

A Little Idea Christmas tree earrings

Lovely laser-cut acrylic statement jewellery pieces, that are bursting with vibrant colours.

Ethically crafted, modern, genderless jewellery brand by Jenny Huston.

Beautiful and affordable jewellery and personalised gifts.

A Chupi Sweetman Christmas decoration with her daughter's name, from chupi.com

Gorgeous Irish jewellery brand with pieces that will last a lifetime or many lifetimes.

Striking and sustainably made jewellery, from the Ox Mountains in Co Mayo.

Jewellery from Oysterhaven in Co Cork inspired by the sea and the wild countryside, beaches, and headlands of Ireland.

Something special

The Paddy Box Irish passport Christmas tree decoration. thepaddybox.com

A super cute Stoneybatter shop selling all manner of cool and thoughtful gifts for you and the folk you care about.

Carlow based business home and lifestyle store with an eclectic mix of fun contemporary homewares, handmade tablescape collections and unique one-off finds from artisan designers and makers around the world.

Art, craft and design shop based in Abbeyleix that is selling an eclectic mix of the best Irish original art, ceramics, beauty, jewellery, home items, books and prints.

Essential-oil and candle brand committed to authentic natural ingredients and sustainability.

Some stunning pieces are to be found on this site, created from copper and fired with enamel glass.

Handmade Irish gifts with products crafted with care by local artisans.

If you’re in the market for clothes, gifts, books and more and all with an Irish twist, you won’t go wrong here.

Kopper Kreation makes gorgeous lamps from recycled materials

Some gorgeous lights and the like to be found on this site, made from recycled materials including – as you might expect - a whole lot of copper.

Design studio based in Ardgillan Castle, North County Dublin which makes Irish language gifting products including prints, cards, tote bags, and its best-selling Seanfhocail Wall Calendar.

Unique, coastal-inspired ceramics that are as functional as they are beautiful.

Clifden clothes and gift shop where the focus is on products that have a reduced impact on our planet and people.

Site selling high-quality, sentimental and fun personalised Christmas tree decorations.

Annie West literary cushion covers

We love this Sligo-based artist with a natty line in tea towels, cushion covers, prints and cards, as well as books and more.

The self-styled “OG of Irish craft shops” has showcased homegrown creativity for over 40 years. With 150 individual makers alongside our own pottery ranges, the online shop has something unique and local for every taste.

Irish wellness brand dedicated to making self-care, planning and positive living a normal part of everyday life.

A Jando jigsaw, available from jandodesign.com

The place to go if you are in the market for the most beautiful prints of landmarks around the country.

A site that is passionate about eco-friendly, non-toxic, ethical products with natural ingredients and less waste, especially plastic waste.

The Nature of Things and its sister brand, Bumbóg, designed to bring comfort, calm, and a little cheer to every home.

Site selling words etched in porcelain. It has poetry and lyrics and affirmations and offers a bespoke service.

Some stunning ceramics can be found on this site, including tableware, decorative items and sculptural pieces.

Homeware brand inspired by the outdoors with each piece designed to bring a sense of calm, connection, and the beauty of Irish landscapes into our homes.

Site with everything from cosy knitwear that feels like a warm embrace to luxurious blankets and sheepskins that bring Connemara comfort into your home.

Site stocking over 30 Irish brands and sells cards, socks, jewellery, lip balms and more, with 10 per cent of each sale going to a charity of the customer’s choice.

A sleep brand that aims to give children – and their parents – the gift of sleep.

A range of goods crafted in Ireland by social enterprises, offering second chances to individuals from marginalised communities, including those with disabilities, refugees and individuals rebuilding their lives after addiction or time in prison.

Where you will find the best of plants as well as a range of homewares, gifts for foodies, unique options for kids as well as décor, health & wellness, fashion and accessories.

The Paddy Box has everything any lover of Ireland might need this Christmas, from gift boxes packed with Irish goodies, to chic Claddagh Guinness socks and iconic Irish Christmas tree decorations. Shipping Tayto across the globe has never been easier.

A great shop for people in the market for smart, sharp super-imaginative presents.

Clare-based site has great gift ideas for men, women, boys and girls as well as an ever-expanding range of homeware and books.

Galway shop choc-a-bloc with quirky, funny and gorgeous looking gift ideas – well worth a few minutes of your day.

My Neatly Gift Vouchers offer a practical yet thoughtful option for anyone looking to give the gift of time, calm, and order this Christmas to help people to declutter and organise their homes, creating spaces that are easy to maintain and bring real peace of mind.

The vinyl section of Golden Discs in Dundrum Town Centre. Photograph: Dave Meehan

One of the longest-standing record shops in Ireland, Golden Discs has shown remarkable tenacity in staying alive in a world of downloads and streams. It is the home of vinyl, the kit you need to play vinyl, CDs, DVDs, all manner of merch and more.

If you are looking for the very best of what Irish makers have to offer, there is a decent chance you will find it here.

Clonakilty-based shop stocking the work of over 70 Irish makers.

Cuando makes it very easy to find novel presents for everyone you might care about, with unique gifts from makers and designers from all over Ireland.

Founded by Heather Barnes in 2024 following a career in the United Nations, it’s mission is to be a sustainable platform for artisans to partner with, resulting in thoughtful pieces that spotlight and support the people behind them, while prioritising what’s best for the planet.

Books

books as christmas gift,christmas present,reading,literature,education,making a gift concept

This site ships gift boxes with books, chocolates, fancy candles and more, at no cost around Ireland, and also offer a monthly book subscription service.

Gwen Allman of The Company of Books, Ranelagh

Based in Ranelagh in Dublin, The Company of Books has more than 3,500 titles in stock, with free delivery on orders over €30 and even freer local delivery within a range of 2.5km.

Kennys Bookshop in Galway

Kenny’s of Galway is an institution with a pioneering site stocked with an extensive collection of competitively priced books.

A great place to explore and to search for both new and second-hand books.

A “charming bookshop located in the heart of Ireland” with great reads for all ages and interests.

More than 85,000 second-hand books, with many selling for €2.50 or less.

This gorgeous looking bookshop in Greystones, Co Wicklow, has books for kids of all ages – from babies right up to young adults.

A lovely bookshop way out west – in Westport, as it happens. It has, as its stated mission, “to contribute to a positive change in the way the world thinks” and we can’t find a single thing wrong with that.

Looking for the best of books for children? This site will have you covered.

Eason’s flagship store on O’Connell Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

One of the longest-established and almost certainly the largest book retailer in Ireland, it has an enormous range of books. And there is also dubraybooks.ie which now sits under the same umbrella as Eason but still retains its own personality.

