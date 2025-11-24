Traitors Ireland winner Vanessa Ogbonna: ‘When you grow up with not a lot of money, you make sure you’re never stuck’

Vanessa Ogbonna: 'I didn’t really grow up caring about fashion; as a tomboy, for the most part, I just wanted to be in a tracksuit.' Photograph: Gareth Chaney

Vanessa Ogbonna is a footballer, presenter and winner of The Traitors Ireland. She is co-presenting (with Rugby Sevens player Jordan Conroy) the docuseries United FC, which is on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player until December 18th.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I am definitely more of a saver. I think when you grow up with not a lot of money, you want to make sure you’re never stuck. I got that from my mum. When we were very young, she set up bank accounts for us and would always remind us to save some of our money, even if it was gifted to us.

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

After my Leaving Cert, I signed up to be an au pair in Bergamo, Italy. I think I was paid a little under €100, but all my other costs were taken care of. It was a random experience. I really wanted to travel but didn’t have the funds, and around 2014, there was a trend for au pairing. It was during the World Cup, so I thought living with a football-crazy family would be great.

Do you shop around for better value?

Not always. I tend to grab what I can when I see it. It’s not my best trait, but I think it’s partially being quite lazy and sometimes not knowing what I’m looking for. I find shopping overall quite overstimulating, whether online or in person, so once I know what I want, I’d rather just go and get it.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

My iPad Pro. In 2021, it cost around €900. I bought it as retail therapy on the way home from London because I didn’t make it through to the next round of a football show. At that time, I only had a little over €1,000 in savings. I tried to return the iPad a week later, because once my sadness died down, I realised that maybe I didn’t need it.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My air-fryer. Well, to be honest, my mum bought it for me, but it’s the best thing I own. I use it every day for nearly everything. It might also be the reason why my cooking skills are quickly deteriorating!

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

I tend to regret spending money on clothes. They look great, but they’re just clothes. I didn’t really grow up caring about fashion; as a tomboy, for the most part, I just wanted to be in a tracksuit. I’m rarely on time with trends either and it makes me very uncomfortable with how much trends change and how unsustainable they can be sometimes.

Do you haggle over prices?

No, I’m too shy. It’s funny coming from an African home, because any time we travel, my mum is a pro in the market. Maybe it’s something I need to learn.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

No, I just don’t have enough information about it, and I’ve been too lazy to ask my friends who do know. This is definitely a 2026 resolution.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

I just contribute to the regular pension that is available at my job. I have been looking into it more, though. I know there can be many benefits down the line, but when you’re young, you sometimes feel it’s hard to make longer-term sacrifices.

What was the last thing you bought, and was it good value for money?

A vanilla oat latte and, yes, it was exactly what I needed. Coffee is such a weird luxury/necessity because it’s very often overpriced all over the country. I will always justify getting it, however – especially on cold winter mornings, waiting for the Dart.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, so when I’ve needed to make a big purchase, there’s something available.

Have you ever lost money?

I did when I was younger and I think it was for something important. I don’t really carry cash any more.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No, I don’t gamble. I don’t find it appealing. I know there are a lot of opportunities to increase your money but, for me, there are just so many risks. Understanding also that it can lead to addictive behaviour isn’t a can of worms I am willing to open.

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

My best habit is that I save well. Whether this comes from a healthy place or fear of debt, I’m just happy it works for me. My worst habit would be that I don’t invest; I think it comes down to fear and unawareness. I also think if someone just took the money for me and did it, then I’d be more likely to.

How much money do you have on you now?

Not enough! That said, after winning The Traitors Ireland, it has been fun to have an extra bit of money to play around with.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea