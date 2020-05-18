‘I don’t know why, but I get supreme pleasure from a bargain’
Me & My Money: Stefanie Preissner, screenwriter/author
Are you a saver or a spender?
I’m a saver – I still have some of my communion money in the credit union. I never buy anything that I can’t afford two of. So, if my phone breaks, let’s say, I will save enough to afford two and then buy one. That way I’m never in debt.
Do you shop around for better value?
Always. I don’t know why, but I get supreme pleasure from a bargain. Better value clothes feel softer, better value food tastes better, better value holidays are more satisfying. I don’t know where I get that from.
What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?
I got a piece of resin art from the Galway-based artist Ciara O Neill. I felt like I had such notions buying art but the colours and patterns in it bring me such joy. It was totally worth the €595. Obviously, other things like computers and cars are more expensive, but the extravagance is tied to the necessity, I think.
What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?
In 2006, I bought a GHD hair straightener for going away to college and I used that very one this morning to straighten my hair. I didn’t have much disposable income as a poor student, so parting with a month’s income from my part-time job felt outrageous, but 14 years on it was a great choice.
How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?
Local. I like that I can see where my money is going – I can see it helping the economy in real time. I can talk to my butcher or the woman in the local shop and see how every euro I spend is an investment in them and their business as well as a gesture from me that I want their business to remain open.
Do you haggle over prices?
Never. And I get so embarrassed if I’m with someone who does.
How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits? Is there something in particular that you have either stopped buying or started buying, as a result?
I am not buying more than I need and I am realising I need far less than I thought. I had a birthday during the lockdown; usually, presents are a huge part of my birthday but this year I got hair dye, shampoo, a jigsaw, and the Harry Potter edition of Scrabble.
I don’t believe that it will stay this way forever but, for the moment, enough is as good as a feast.
Do you invest in shares?
I don’t.
Cash or card?
Usually cash, but during this pandemic it’s card.
What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?
I bought a massive bottle of (blue) Comfort fabric softener for €4 in a shop in Mayo over Christmas. It’s still half full.
Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?
I saved up for a trip to Hawaii in 2014 and it felt all the sweeter for it. I liked seeing my little fund grow and then develop into the holiday that has now been alchemised into the wonderful memories I have.
Have you ever lost money?
Yes, my house went on fire in 2007 and I had a large sum of cash that I had just gotten exchanged into euro having returned from holidays. It all got destroyed, and it still haunts me.
Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?
No, thank God I’m not into gambling. The pain of losing would be too much.
Is money important to you?
Yes. I love money. It allows me to live a safe and comfortable life and help people around me to do the same, where possible. My nana was incredibly charitable, and I have inherited that from her.
How much money do you have on you now?
I have a €50 that came in a birthday card, a One4All voucher with €36 left on it and several €2 coins that I keep in the house for whenever we get food delivered so we can tip.
In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea