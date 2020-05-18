Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m a saver – I still have some of my communion money in the credit union. I never buy anything that I can’t afford two of. So, if my phone breaks, let’s say, I will save enough to afford two and then buy one. That way I’m never in debt.

Do you shop around for better value?

Always. I don’t know why, but I get supreme pleasure from a bargain. Better value clothes feel softer, better value food tastes better, better value holidays are more satisfying. I don’t know where I get that from.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I got a piece of resin art from the Galway-based artist Ciara O Neill. I felt like I had such notions buying art but the colours and patterns in it bring me such joy. It was totally worth the €595. Obviously, other things like computers and cars are more expensive, but the extravagance is tied to the necessity, I think.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

In 2006, I bought a GHD hair straightener for going away to college and I used that very one this morning to straighten my hair. I didn’t have much disposable income as a poor student, so parting with a month’s income from my part-time job felt outrageous, but 14 years on it was a great choice.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

Local. I like that I can see where my money is going – I can see it helping the economy in real time. I can talk to my butcher or the woman in the local shop and see how every euro I spend is an investment in them and their business as well as a gesture from me that I want their business to remain open.

Do you haggle over prices?

Never. And I get so embarrassed if I’m with someone who does.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits? Is there something in particular that you have either stopped buying or started buying, as a result?

I am not buying more than I need and I am realising I need far less than I thought. I had a birthday during the lockdown; usually, presents are a huge part of my birthday but this year I got hair dye, shampoo, a jigsaw, and the Harry Potter edition of Scrabble.

I don’t believe that it will stay this way forever but, for the moment, enough is as good as a feast.

Do you invest in shares?

I don’t.

Cash or card?

Usually cash, but during this pandemic it’s card.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought a massive bottle of (blue) Comfort fabric softener for €4 in a shop in Mayo over Christmas. It’s still half full.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I saved up for a trip to Hawaii in 2014 and it felt all the sweeter for it. I liked seeing my little fund grow and then develop into the holiday that has now been alchemised into the wonderful memories I have.

Have you ever lost money?

Yes, my house went on fire in 2007 and I had a large sum of cash that I had just gotten exchanged into euro having returned from holidays. It all got destroyed, and it still haunts me.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

No, thank God I’m not into gambling. The pain of losing would be too much.

Is money important to you?

Yes. I love money. It allows me to live a safe and comfortable life and help people around me to do the same, where possible. My nana was incredibly charitable, and I have inherited that from her.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have a €50 that came in a birthday card, a One4All voucher with €36 left on it and several €2 coins that I keep in the house for whenever we get food delivered so we can tip.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea