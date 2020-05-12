Stocktake: No sign of greed from cautious Buffett

Buffett’s inaction suggests this is not a time to be bold – it’s a time to be cautious

Warren Buffett usually gets busy buying during bear markets. Instead of being greedy while others are fearful in the current crisis, the legendary investor has been busy offloading his large stakes in airline stocks. Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP

Warren Buffett usually gets busy buying during bear markets. Instead of being greedy while others are fearful in the current crisis, the legendary investor has been busy offloading his large stakes in airline stocks. Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP

 

Warren Buffett usually gets busy buying during bear markets. Instead of being greedy while others are fearful in the current crisis, the legendary investor has been busy offloading his large stakes in airline stocks. As for buying, Buffett admitted at Berkshire Hathaway’s recent annual shareholder meeting that it has “not done anything, because we don’t see anything that attractive to do”.

Buffett is famous for his optimistic contrarianism – think back to the aftermath of Lehman Brothers’ bankruptcy in October 2008, when he penned his “Buy American. I am” editorial in the New York Times – but right now he’s cautious, even saying that Berkshire’s $137 billion cash pile “isn’t all that huge when you think about worst-case possibilities”.

Berkshire’s position “will be to stay a Fort Knox”, indicating he is worried things will get worse before they get better. Buffett doesn’t pretend to be a fortune-teller, of course, and it’s fair to say he is cautious rather than pessimistic right now. Still, the reason he can’t find any bargains is because US valuations continue to look elevated. That’s concerning, given the apocalyptic economic environment, and Buffett’s inaction suggests this is not a time to be bold – it’s a time to be cautious.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.