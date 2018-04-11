Spotify and Hulu join forces with $12.99 subscription plan

Spotify and Hulu have partnered to offer a joint subscription to their music and television catalogues, as Spotify looks to keep up momentum a week after its public offering.

Customers can stream Spotify’s 40 million songs and Hulu’s 75,000 TV shows and films for $12.99 (€10.50) a month - about $5 cheaper than the prices of the individual plans. The offer extends a special rate unveiled for students last year.

Hulu is not available in the Republic.

The deal comes as Spotify races to add users faster than rival Apple and appease investors as a public company. Spotify has 71 million paying subscribers, to Apple Music’s 36 million, although the iPhone maker has been catching up, especially in the US.

Shares in Spotify were trading 0.5 per cent in pre-market trading. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018